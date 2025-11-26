Network Health builds a five-star culture of exceptional member experience

Our client, Network Health, a Wisconsin-based, regional health insurance company, successfully competes with much larger national plans in the Eastern Wisconsin market by consistently providing exceptional service to its members. Network Health was awarded five stars for customer service by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for five years in a row and was the only plan in the country to receive five stars overall from both CMS and the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) last year.

Despite its success, Network Health knew it had to continue to push the envelope in providing an excellent member experience in order to continue to successfully compete in a highly competitive market. An early adopter of Cognizant’s TriZetto® QNXT™ core administration system, Network Health again turned to Cognizant to help improve response times despite the growing complexity government benefit structures and regulations.