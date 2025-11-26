  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@cb97d6b" Careers
Case study
Healthcare case study

Network Health builds a five-star culture of exceptional member experience

Network Health powers experience excellence in its call center and beyond with TriZetto myQNXT from Cognizant.

At a glance

Industry
Healthcare

Location
United States

Challenge
Improve call center performance

 

Products and services
TriZetto QNXT 
TriZetto myQNXT

Success Highlights

  • Call response times consistently below 30 seconds
  • First-time resolution rate greater than 93%
  • Call center attrition less than 10%

The challenge

Our client, Network Health, a Wisconsin-based, regional health insurance company, successfully competes with much larger national plans in the Eastern Wisconsin market by consistently providing exceptional service to its members. Network Health was awarded five stars for customer service by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for five years in a row and was the only plan in the country to receive five stars overall from both CMS and the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) last year.

Despite its success, Network Health knew it had to continue to push the envelope in providing an excellent member experience in order to continue to successfully compete in a highly competitive market. An early adopter of Cognizant’s TriZetto® QNXT™ core administration system, Network Health again turned to Cognizant to help improve response times despite the growing complexity government benefit structures and regulations.

Our approach

One of the biggest productivity hurdles for Network Health was that its member service representatives had to navigate multiple disparate systems to answer member questions, which made it difficult to improve productivity and response times. Working with Network Health’s member experience team, Cognizant implemented TriZetto myQNXT, a highly customizable digital workspace. This workspace consolidates member information, benefit information and other data from multiple systems into a single, easily digestible view and permits member service representatives to personalize their individual workspaces. The combination of a consolidated view and personalized workspace significantly helped Network Health’s service representatives respond to and serve members more quickly and effectively.  

A group of diverse individuals seated around a table, each using a laptop for collaborative work.
Increasing exceptional service experience for members

The single myQNXT screen provides member demographic information, member ID number, provider information and claims information. In addition, member service representatives may easily attach a claim or authorization to a call record. That capability helps the service representatives provide members with a fluid, convenient experience because they can see precisely which claim was discussed on a previous call and immediately pick up the conversation. Member service representatives may also flag records with alerts for high-need members with comorbidities or other complex issues, helping ensure these members get high-touch service.

Network Health’s member service representatives improved their performance quickly, learning myQNXT capabilities easily through its clean interface and intuitive operations. The digital workspace prompts service representatives to follow Network Health’s procedures while myQNXT retrieves required data. This capability streamlines navigation and increases productivity by eliminating the need for the service representatives to manually access multiple systems. 

“The capabilities of TriZetto myQNXT provided the foundation of our call center excellence initiative. The ability to quickly answer member queries made our bonus and incentive programs possible, and those have helped enhance exceptional experiences for our members."

—Jessica Vander Zanden, Vice President-Operations, Network Health

Business outcomes

Network Health’s saw impressive results using myQNXT.

men and women sitting in front of a laptop with headset

About Network Health

Founded in 1982, Network Health offers customized commercial and Medicare health plans to employers, individuals and families in more than 16 counties throughout northeast Wisconsin and beyond. Network Health serves more than 143,000 members, including over 80,000 Medicare beneficiaries.

