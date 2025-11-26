Network Health builds a five-star culture of exceptional member experience

Case study
At a glance
Industry
Healthcare
Location
United States
Challenge
Improve call center performance
Products and services
TriZetto QNXT
TriZetto myQNXT
Success Highlights
- Call response times consistently below 30 seconds
- First-time resolution rate greater than 93%
- Call center attrition less than 10%
Our approach
One of the biggest productivity hurdles for Network Health was that its member service representatives had to navigate multiple disparate systems to answer member questions, which made it difficult to improve productivity and response times. Working with Network Health’s member experience team, Cognizant implemented TriZetto myQNXT, a highly customizable digital workspace. This workspace consolidates member information, benefit information and other data from multiple systems into a single, easily digestible view and permits member service representatives to personalize their individual workspaces. The combination of a consolidated view and personalized workspace significantly helped Network Health’s service representatives respond to and serve members more quickly and effectively.
Increasing exceptional service experience for members
The single myQNXT screen provides member demographic information, member ID number, provider information and claims information. In addition, member service representatives may easily attach a claim or authorization to a call record. That capability helps the service representatives provide members with a fluid, convenient experience because they can see precisely which claim was discussed on a previous call and immediately pick up the conversation. Member service representatives may also flag records with alerts for high-need members with comorbidities or other complex issues, helping ensure these members get high-touch service.
Network Health’s member service representatives improved their performance quickly, learning myQNXT capabilities easily through its clean interface and intuitive operations. The digital workspace prompts service representatives to follow Network Health’s procedures while myQNXT retrieves required data. This capability streamlines navigation and increases productivity by eliminating the need for the service representatives to manually access multiple systems.
Business outcomes
Network Health’s saw impressive results using myQNXT.