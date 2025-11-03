Financial Conduct Authority improves agility and responsiveness with AWS cloud migration

Case study
At a glance
Industry
Banking
Location
United Kingdom
Challenge
Design and build a new technology infrastructure and data collection application in the AWS cloud to create a secure, agile and responsive foundation supporting the FCA’s regulatory activities.
Success Highlights
- Successfully migrated 34 TB of data to AWS as part of the Data Centre exit, ensuring a seamless and disruption-free transition
- 75% Reduction in the provisioning of Regdata application in AWS as compared to on-premise process
- Led automation and continuous improvement initiatives in cloud automation and delivery, generating substantial AWS run cost savings over the past three years — including a peak annual saving of £1.2 Million
Our approach
Cognizant worked closely with the IPG and with our partner AWS to deliver the cloud transformation. We stood up a multidisciplinary team with expertise in cloud migration, DevOps, application development and testing, and adopted an Agile approach to ensure a smooth and on-time delivery.
Key highlights of the transformation project included:
Data migration: We migrated 53,000 firms and 120,000 users, as well as 15TB of shared drive files and 40 million non-shared folder documents to the AWS platform. To improve the searchability of data and documents for FCA users, we used a custom-developed application with AWS Elasticsearch Service and an UltraWarm storage node.
Hybrid cloud integration: We integrated the applications and infrastructure with other cloud platforms in the FCA’s resilience-focused multicloud strategy, as well as with other components of its cloud-first strategy, such as Cloudflare, Cloudera and Google Apigee.
Automated monitoring: We implemented Datadog for application performance and container service monitoring across the AWS infrastructure and applications. Datadog automatically flags unusual spikes or drops in critical metrics, enabling the FCA to identify and resolve any problems fast.
DevSecOps and automation: We adopted a DevSecOps approach for the Cloud Delivery, with a strong focus on automating infrastructure deployment processes. Several application deployments were successfully automated end-to-end, enhancing speed, consistency, and security.
Business outcomes
This end-to-end cloud transformation project has enabled the FCA to decommission its on-premises data center on time and start benefiting from a secure, resilient and flexible cloud infrastructure platform. Specific outcomes that the project has achieved for the FCA include:
- Scalable, secure platform: The new platform will support the FCA’s data collection and market monitoring activities far into the future, while keeping sensitive financial data secure.
- 75% lower provisioning time: Infrastructure provisioning time in AWS for the Regdata application has been reduced by 75% compared to traditional on-premises provisioning and change management processes of the legacy application.
- Improved time to market: The modernized cloud infrastructure for the Regulatory Data Collection platform has significantly accelerated new release deployments, improving time to market. The new microservices architecture pattern enables rapid rollout of new features and regulatory updates with near-zero downtime for several critical cloud-hosted applications.
- Enhanced user experience: FCA employees benefit from faster document search and downloads from the millions of records collected and stored on the platform.
- Lower operational costs: Automation and continuous improvement initiatives in cloud automation and delivery have generated substantial AWS run cost savings, including a peak annual savings of £1.2 million.
An agile, responsive cloud platform for a changing regulatory world
As the industry regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority must continually stay on top of activity in the UK’s financial markets. Its aging data center infrastructure could no longer provide the scalability and agility it needed to monitor tens of thousands of regulated firms and roll out regulatory updates at speed. Working closely with Cognizant, it has achieved a successful end-to-end cloud transformation that has delivered an agile, responsive and secure technology foundation for an often fast-changing regulatory environment.