Financial Conduct Authority improves agility and responsiveness with AWS cloud migration

Replace aging on-premises infrastructure with a secure, agile cloud environment

The FCA had been using an on-premises data center to store and process the regulatory data it collects, but it was reaching the end of its useful life. Rather than invest in new on-premises infrastructure, the regulator planned to exit the data center and build a secure, flexible cloud environment in AWS to meet the current and future needs of its application product groups.

Key aims were to minimize data security risks, lower operating costs and enable FCA product groups to respond swiftly to legislative and regulatory changes. Regulatory changes—like the economic sanctions imposed on Russia and Belarus following the invasion of Ukraine—must often be rolled out quickly. A cloud environment would help the FCA to make faster changes to the relevant applications.

As well as providing a flexible new infrastructure foundation, the project would require the online data collection application to be modernized and around 34TB of data across multiple product group applications to be migrated seamlessly to AWS. The FCA looked to its strategic delivery partner Cognizant to lead this mission-critical project.