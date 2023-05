Orchestrate safe return-to-office while building resilience for the long term Navigating through widespread health concerns requires careful monitoring and management of employee well-being. Cognizant Safe Workforce provides insights to facilitate quick, informed decisions along with the ability to act rapidly and ensure workforce safety. Cognizant Safe Workforce is an integrated solution created in partnership with Salesforce, and built upon the Work.com platform. The solution helps orchestrate employee routines by monitoring wellness, managing activity at the workplace and enabling contact tracing. The solution leverages data, automates processes and complements them with human capabilities to manage workforce health risks. Cognizant Safe Workforce delivers insights from employee and public health data, coordinates the number of employees on a shift at a given time, enables contact tracing of infected individuals and facilitates omnichannel employee communications.