Unleashing growth through intelligent orchestration

As products and services proliferate and technology influences the way consumers make purchasing decisions, delivering a superior customer experience (CX) has become a critical lever for differentiation and profitable growth across industries, from retail and healthcare to telecommunications and banking.

Forrester’s CX Index™ shows that organizations can gain tens, if not hundreds, of millions of dollars in incremental revenue for every 1-point increase in their index. But creating exceptional CX is a pathway lined with obstacles, including skills gaps, misaligned organizational priorities, and the increasing speed of technological change. This latter challenge is exemplified most recently by generative artificial intelligence.

To explore this topic, Cognizant recently commissioned a report by Forrester Consulting to delve into the challenges and opportunities around delivering exceptional customer experience consistently. The findings show that businesses’ inability to overcome CX hurdles has led to a marked decrease in customer satisfaction among US firms for two consecutive years, emphasizing a pressing need for a reboot of CX.

This is where intelligent orchestration comes into play; it’s a powerful strategy that leverages technology, data, and AI to revolutionize the delivery of services and products.

What is intelligent orchestration?

Intelligent orchestration is not just a technology upgrade; it's a holistic business strategy that integrates enterprise processes, data, technology, and operations into a dynamic ecosystem to deliver the experience customers want. Think of intelligent orchestration as the conductor of an orchestra—but instead of music, it’s harmonizing customer interactions.

Intelligent orchestration integrates the elements—processes, data, tech, and operations—into a seamless system that delivers personalized customer experiences efficiently and at scale. This approach not only meets customer needs but anticipates them, ensuring every interaction is as relevant and engaging as possible.