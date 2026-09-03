Talcott sets new course with agile, modern IT infrastructure

Key requirements of the IT infrastructure modernization included:

Implementing an agile, secure, and scalable IT environment. In place of the legacy system hosted in the former parent’s on-premises environment, Talcott sought a modern cloud infrastructure that would ensure business continuity and allow rapid growth at an efficient price point.





In place of the legacy system hosted in the former parent’s on-premises environment, Talcott sought a modern cloud infrastructure that would ensure business continuity and allow rapid growth at an efficient price point. Migrating its extensive production portfolio. A top priority for Talcott was transitioning custom applications and databases to the cloud with minimum downtime and minimal impact on business functionalities—all within the aggressive separation timeline specified in the terms of Talcott’s divestiture.

Cognizant’s long-term association with the parent company made us a natural fit as partner for the migration and rebranding. We brought a full view of Talcott’s IT landscape, and deep expertise in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), which the company selected based on its experience with Oracle Exadata Database.

“Cognizant was our natural go-to,” says Mills. “We’d partnered with them for many years, and we have what I’d call a robust relationship. I don’t delineate between my employee teams and my Cognizant teams. We’re all here for one purpose.”

Collaboration and innovation

Cognizant led multiple tracks of the expansive engagement, including the migration, refactoring to improve the code, and the rebranding.

To meet the project’s tight timeline, our team innovated in several areas:

Built a set of accelerators to provision the cloud computing resources

Performed extensive upfront work to facilitate data replication between Talcott and its former parent

Used HashiCorp Terraform, an infrastructure-as-code tool, to define cloud and on-premises resources in human-readable configuration files that were then versioned, reused, and shared

A critical factor in the engagement was the complex timing of the cutover. It had to occur when production was light, and it also had to follow the timing of the stock market. What’s more, because Talcott and its former parent were now two separate legal entities, there were strict compliance and legal requirements to adhere to, and direct access to the old environment wasn’t always possible. Syncing Talcott’s old and new systems was a challenge.