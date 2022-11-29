Digital Process Orchestration
Offerings
Assess, analyze and orchestrate
We become your digital process consultant, understand your AS-IS business processes, identify gaps and draft cohesive strategies.
We provide:
- Process discovery, analysis and benchmarking
- Gen AI advisory
- Process mining
- Process implementation strategy and roadmap
- LCNC platform(s) recommendation
- Cost-benefit analysis
- Maturity assessment
- Customer journey mapping
By thoroughly understanding the existing business processes in digital transformation initiatives, your business can transform from a collection of disjointed silos into a well-oiled machine, gaining a competitive edge and delivering exceptional results.
Connect, integrate and orchestrate
We integrate and orchestrate your existing business processes, systems and people, ensuring smooth information flow and eliminating silos.
We drive:
- Process architecture and blueprint
- Process reengineering
- PoCs / PoTs
- AI-infused process orchestrations and integrations
By integrating systems, your business can finally achieve the unified and efficient workflow necessary for success.
Design, automate and orchestrate
We design and implement intelligent hyperautomation process solutions, empowering your workforce and boosting efficiency.
We implement:
- Hyperautomations (RPA / AI / ML / IoT / NLP / Cloud)
- NextGen CoE setup
- Intelligent business process management solutions
- iPaaS, event and API integrations
This empowers your organization to create a truly optimized and responsive business environment, allowing it to adapt and flourish in a dynamic marketplace.
Monitor, automate and improve
We continuously monitor and optimize your processes and applications, ensuring a flawless performance every single time.
We support:
- Process monitoring
- Applications management services
- RPA / iPaaS / API management services
- Process models management
- Process optimizations
- AI-based process maintenance
This enables your organization to operate with precision and efficiency, eliminating the unnecessary delays and errors that can impact your performance—and ensuring continuous improvement.
Our partners
We have strategic partnerships and alliances with world-class organizations to expand our service offerings in digital process orchestration and hyperautomation space, and deliver comprehensive solutions to our clients. Here are some of the strategic partners we work with, but not limited to:
