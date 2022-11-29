Skip to main content Skip to footer
Digital Process Orchestration
Digital process orchestration

Digital transformation is an enterprise necessity today—to thrive. It involves integration of digital technologies across all aspects of an organization. However, simply adopting new technologies isn't enough. 
Digital process orchestration (DPO) helps businesses to harmonize disparate tools and processes. Our DPO offerings enable AI-powered digital transformation, orchestrating a seamless intelligent flow of information and tasks across various departments and systems. It breaks down silos, eliminates manual handoffs and automates repetitive work. This not only streamlines operations and boosts efficiency, but also fosters collaboration and agility within the organization.
We transform and boost businesses, going beyond simply automating tasks.

Offerings

Assess, analyze and orchestrate

We become your digital process consultant, understand your AS-IS business processes, identify gaps and draft cohesive strategies.

We provide:

  • Process discovery, analysis and benchmarking
  • Gen AI advisory
  • Process mining
  • Process implementation strategy and roadmap
  • LCNC platform(s) recommendation
  • Cost-benefit analysis
  • Maturity assessment
  • Customer journey mapping

By thoroughly understanding the existing business processes in digital transformation initiatives, your business can transform from a collection of disjointed silos into a well-oiled machine, gaining a competitive edge and delivering exceptional results.

Connect, integrate and orchestrate

We integrate and orchestrate your existing business processes, systems and people, ensuring smooth information flow and eliminating silos.

We drive:

  • Process architecture and blueprint
  • Process reengineering
  • PoCs / PoTs
  • AI-infused process orchestrations and integrations

By integrating systems, your business can finally achieve the unified and efficient workflow necessary for success.

Design, automate and orchestrate

We design and implement intelligent hyperautomation process solutions, empowering your workforce and boosting efficiency.

We implement:

  • Hyperautomations (RPA / AI / ML / IoT / NLP / Cloud)
  • NextGen CoE setup
  • Intelligent business process management solutions
  • iPaaS, event and API integrations

This empowers your organization to create a truly optimized and responsive business environment, allowing it to adapt and flourish in a dynamic marketplace.

Monitor, automate and improve

We continuously monitor and optimize your processes and applications, ensuring a flawless performance every single time.

We support:

  • Process monitoring
  • Applications management services
  • RPA / iPaaS / API management services
  • Process models management
  • Process optimizations
  • AI-based process maintenance

This enables your organization to operate with precision and efficiency, eliminating the unnecessary delays and errors that can impact your performance—and ensuring continuous improvement.

Our partners

We have strategic partnerships and alliances with world-class organizations to expand our service offerings in digital process orchestration and hyperautomation space, and deliver comprehensive solutions to our clients. Here are some of the strategic partners we work with, but not limited to:

Partner with us

Our capabilities—process and platform consulting, tech blueprinting, execution and reengineering, and customer success services—empower your business with the following benefits.

AI-led modernization

Unlock new efficiencies and innovation with AI-powered systems—driving faster and smarter business decisions.

Enterprise transformation

Reimagine your business with cutting-edge digital strategies that accelerate growth and agility.

Cost optimization 

Reduce operational costs by leveraging AI-driven automation and intelligent resource management.

Continuous improvement

Enhance performance consistently with AI insights and real-time process optimization.

Take the first step

Overcome the challenges of disconnected systems and manual workflows by orchestrating your digital transformation—and empower your business to thrive.

Contact us today to explore how we can help. 