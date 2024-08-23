Next-level CX: Embrace ‘intelligent orchestration’

The importance of delivering exceptional customer experience (CX) cannot be overlooked. For businesses in the retail, consumer goods, and travel and hospitality sectors, the stakes are particularly high.

Almost 90% of consumers say that the experience a company provides is as important as the products it offers.

This shift in consumer expectations requires businesses to stop focusing solely on transactions, and dedicate themselves instead to creating memorable, seamless and personalized experiences that resonate with customers and build meaningful connections. For brands in the already customer-centric sectors of retail, consumer goods, travel and hospitality sectors, the stakes are particularly high.

For a clearer picture of this historic shift, Cognizant commissioned Forrester Consulting to create a survey and maturity model, gauging not only leading company’s commitment to this new, customer-centric paradigm, but their progress in making it a reality. Among other findings, the survey found that US businesses have faced a significant drop in customer satisfaction for two consecutive years due to CX challenges, highlighting an urgent need to revamp CX strategies.

But how can businesses right the ship? Enter 'intelligent orchestration,' a powerful new CX model that leverages technology, data, and AI to deliver seamless, personalized experiences at scale. In this article, we will discuss the steps retail, consumer goods, travel and hospitality brands can take to embrace next-level CX.