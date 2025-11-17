Avasant's Blockchain Services 2025 RadarView™

Cognizant has been named a Leader in the Avasant Blockchain Services 2025 RadarView™, reflecting our technology-agnostic, multi-cloud approach to blockchain platforms and our ability to deliver solutions across industries. With a 100% conversion rate from proof-of-concept to production in key sectors, Cognizant stands out for its innovation, robust delivery centers, and accelerators like Flowsource and BPaaS.

Our strong partner ecosystem—including AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud—ensures clients benefit from the latest advancements. This recognition underscores Cognizant’s commitment to delivering secure, scalable blockchain solutions for clients worldwide.