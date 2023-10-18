Why life sciences needs shared data and how to make it happen

Figure 2

Cultural considerations

Beyond the technical requirements, data democratization also requires attention to culture and change management. Stakeholders should be identified who will benefit most from improved data access, such as scientists, researchers and product managers, as well as the data that’s relevant to them. Through data literacy training and support, users should learn how to understand data and how to connect data insights into business outcomes.

To foster a culture of data-driven decision making, the top levels of the organization should provide funding, encouragement and support, as well as share examples of using data to drive business value. Program leads should periodically seek stakeholder feedback, assess their evolving needs and make relevant changes. For example, it might become necessary to update the data used to train an AI model that identifies new potential treatments to reflect the latest pharmacovigilance data.

The role of partnerships

Many life sciences firms don’t have all the data their users need, such as the results of outside clinical studies, the genomes of diverse patient groups or potential trial sites that the company has not used before. Life sciences firms often collect data from third parties, such as IQVIA and MedPro, which requires data management, integration and analytics skills to make it available to everyone who needs it.

By partnering with other life sciences firms, organizations can pool their resources and share the costs of the infrastructure, technology and tools needed to democratize this type of data. Collaboration can help ensure the data is collected, stored and analyzed using learnings, best practices and standardized procedures. This can improve data quality, reduce errors and increase trust in the data.

Consortia can be formed to share data that is coming from various researchers but for a common cause. However, governance guardrails need to be established to ensure sensitive and confidential data is not shared and ensure regulatory compliance.

It takes a village

Data democratization is an imperative for the life sciences industry. By breaking down silos and ensuring widespread access to valuable information, researchers, clinicians and innovators can collaborate more effectively to achieve better patient outcomes, transparency and accountability. Organizations that embrace data democratization will drive the industry toward greater achievement and a positive impact on global health.



