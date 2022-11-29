Skip to main content Skip to footer
Cognizant® Agentic Retail CX Solution
Contact

Driving innovation, reimagining retail experiences

Cognizant Agentic Retail CX is built on Google Cloud’s Customer Engagement Suite (CES)—a comprehensive platform designed to elevate customer experience and drive operational efficiency in the retail sector. Leveraging Google’s world-class AI/ML capabilities, cloud infrastructure and security, Google Cloud CES delivers personalized, seamless interactions across multiple channels.
Our offering provides a wide range of services that create moments that matter—strengthening customer loyalty and enhancing lifetime value through autonomous AI agents. By embracing business process agentification, retailers can unlock hyper-personalized experiences, enable seamless omnichannel engagement, offer flexible return policies and build trust for long-term relationships.
We are focused on delivering transformative retail experiences by harnessing Google Cloud CES features such as AI-powered services, actionable insights, omnichannel engagement, conversational intelligence, agent assist and advanced analytics training.
A smart retailer's playbook for agentic AI in retail CX

This joint white paper with Google delves into how AI solutions help retailers address hyper-personalization, omnichannel integration, and agent attrition, improving both employee productivity and customer experience.

Know more
Cover image of The smart retailer's playbook for agentic AI in retail CX white paper

Take the first step

Cognizant and Google Cloud are together revolutionizing the way retailers cater to customer demands, leveraging the power of agentic AI. We equip retailers with tools to build more adaptive and intelligent contact centers.

Let’s discuss about taking full advantage of these opportunities in your contact center.