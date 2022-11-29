Skip to main content Skip to footer
Legacy Modernization
The right time to take action

Legacy modernization is more critical now than ever before. It's no longer just about efficiency—it's about staying power and securing a competitive advantage in a new digital landscape. Today, the agility built into cloud-native architectures is a prerequisite for large-scale AI adoption and the ability to respond quickly to change.
Our AI-first approach to legacy modernization tackles the complexity that has historically made modernization efforts suboptimal. But with generative AI, we can unravel and understand legacy systems, enabling a radically clean modernization process that prepares your infrastructure for the future.

Self-funded modernization

Our unique approach integrates run operations within the modernization process. We use a self-funded model that allows continuous reinvestment of simplification and automation benefits, providing greater control over speed and business impact while significantly reducing risk.

Unlike traditional approaches, we ensure that modernization is not a standalone program, but a strategic, ongoing process aligned with your business objectives.

Unlocking value through AI-powered modernization

Enhanced agility

Respond swiftly to market changes with cloud-native architecture.

Self-funded modernization

Self-fund modernization through operational efficiencies and automation.

AI readiness

Prepare your infrastructure for large-scale AI adoption and integration.

Risk mitigation

Reduce modernization risks with AI-driven legacy system analysis.

Transforming legacy into leadership

We help you navigate the complexities of modernization, ensuring a smooth transition to agile, cloud-native architectures.

AI-powered legacy analysis

Use gen AI to unravel complex legacy systems, enabling comprehensive understanding and efficient modernization planning.

Cloud-native transformation

Migrate and refactor applications for cloud environments to enhance agility and prepare for AI integration.

Hyperscaler-optimized solutions

Benefit from our strong partnerships with major cloud providers. We offer specialized versions of our modernization solutions in collaboration with each hyperscaler to ensure optimal performance and integration.

Accelerate with Skygrade

Experience up to a 70% increase in modernization velocity with our Skygrade platform. AI-driven analysis, code refactoring and cloud migration tools streamline your journey to a modern, agile infrastructure.

Powering modernization with industry leaders

Our modernization approach is tailored for seamless integration with major cloud providers and leading technology providers.

Accelerate your enterprise with modernization

We'll help you navigate complex legacy systems, design a future-proof roadmap and leverage AI to supercharge your transformation.