ITSM and SIAM Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025
Cognizant is positioned as a leader in ITSM and SIAM Services

Everest Group named Cognizant as a leader in ITSM and SIAM services, citing the strength of the Cognizant SIAMNXT Framework, Gen-AI-powered automation, and robust integrated governance processes.

IT Service Management and Service Integration and Management Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025
