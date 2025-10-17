Skip to main content Skip to footer
Care Management Platforms for Payers
Cognizant Named a Leader in Everest Group® Care Management Platforms for Payers PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025

Cognizant is recognized for strong vision, next-generation platform capabilities and commitment to continuous innovation—including advanced automation, real-time insights and generative AI.

Care Management Platforms for Payers 2025
