Avasant Group Banking Process Transformation 2025 RadarView™
Cognizant recognized as a Leader in Avasant Group’s Banking Process Transformation 2025 RadarView™

Avasant Group recognized Cognizant's strengths in this space such as our practice maturity, investments and innovation, and domain ecosystem.

