Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Generative AI Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025
Cognizant is positioned as a leader and a star performer in AI and gen AI services

Everest Group names Cognizant a leader and a star performer in AI and GenAI services driven by its Neuro® AI platform and expanding agentic AI solutions, through a responsible, scalable innovation backed by strong partnerships and delivery expertise. It helps clients move from experimentation to enterprise-wide transformation.

