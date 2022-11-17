Clinical Systems Integration

Cognizant® Clinical Systems Connector is a vendor-neutral integration framework that enables secure, bidirectional exchange of documents, records and data across any combination of clinical and research systems—including eISF, eTMF, EDC and CTMS. Built for sponsors, sites, CROs, technology vendors and research organizations, Cognizant Clinical Systems Connector acts as an infrastructure layer that connects existing platforms without replacing them.

Instead of building costly one-off integrations, Cognizant Clinical Systems Connector provides a reusable, API-driven connection layer that can scale from a single partner link to a multi-partner research network. This approach accelerates study startup, reduces administrative workload and ensures all stakeholders work from the same accurate source of truth—improving interoperability, efficiency and collaboration across the entire clinical research ecosystem.