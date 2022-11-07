Skip to main content Skip to footer
Case study

The challenge

A large U.S. bank holding company wanted to improve communication with its customers and discover better ways to support them through innovation and automation. The company sought to provide a secure application, which would enable customers to manage their finances.

A few years ago, our client decided to revamp its mobile banking application and replace its legacy platform. Due to our long standing relationship with the bank, it partnered with Cognizant Digital Experience to deliver a new platform and solution. The organization needed a user-friendly and advanced mobile application that would help their customers better manage finances through simple and intuitive interactions.

Our approach

Over the past few years, Cognizant's banking technology experts, upgraded and replaced its legacy vendor banking platform, moving it from a predominantly web-based experience to the next-generation of mobile banking by developing applications for iOS and Android. We also integrated mobile activity, analytics and reporting into business process management and other productivity and sales channels. 

A universal application development project to build a new mobile app environment was initiated. This implementation created personalized digital banking experiences enabling customers to organize, engage and manage all aspects of their financial lives. The mobile app for iPhone, iPad and Android is a complete banking experience that enables customers to pay bills, send or receive payments with Zelle, make transfers, get credit scores and locate a local branch.

Engaging, award-winning banking application

The U.S. bank holding company improved communications with its customers and created a secure, interactive user destination to help them better manage their finances and facilitate intelligent selling opportunities. The collaboration with Cognizant helped double the traffic on mobile channels from 30% to 65%, across the banking customer base. We continue to roll out new features and enhancements, including a personalized dashboard, enhanced security for card control and customization, push notifications and augmented reality to expand the company’s application capabilities offering cross-selling opportunities and to build a consistent platform across its lines of business. 

Achieved top 3 ranking

consistently in the U.S. Banking Mobile App Satisfaction study

3.5 million

active users supported on a personalized mobile banking platform

100% increase

in both iOS and Android app ratings