The challenge

A large U.S. bank holding company wanted to improve communication with its customers and discover better ways to support them through innovation and automation. The company sought to provide a secure application, which would enable customers to manage their finances.

A few years ago, our client decided to revamp its mobile banking application and replace its legacy platform. Due to our long standing relationship with the bank, it partnered with Cognizant Digital Experience to deliver a new platform and solution. The organization needed a user-friendly and advanced mobile application that would help their customers better manage finances through simple and intuitive interactions.