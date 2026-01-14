Royal London Group—Responsible AI in practice

Case study
At a glance
Industry
Insurance
Location
United Kingdom
Challenge
Use generative AI to accelerate the approvals cycle for regulated marketing content, ensuring compliance and reducing the workload of human reviewers.
Success Highlights
Our approach
RLG partnered with Cognizant to explore generative AI as a responsible solution. A modular assistant was developed using Microsoft Azure’s OpenAI LLM, split into three personas—Approver, Refiner, and Creator—each with a distinct role in the content lifecycle. This cognitive architecture ensured transparency, auditability, and alignment with governance standards. Human oversight remained central, with all AI-generated content undergoing final SME review.
Governance in Action:
- AI personas were designed to reflect traditional content workflows, enabling structured, auditable review cycles.
- The assistant was refined through stakeholder feedback, quality assurance checks and scaled evaluation.
- Gen AI skills were embedded within RLG’s teams, fostering a culture of responsible experimentation.
Business outcomes
- Review time reduced by 4.2 hours per asset, accelerating delivery and freeing up time to focus on strategic initiatives.
- Scalable and cost-effective deployment, with plans to integrate into core content platforms.
- Human-in-the-loop governance ensured ethical and regulatory alignment throughout.