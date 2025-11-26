NHS England drives digital transformation with ServiceNow CRM to add business value

Delivered mobile access and executive dashboards to allow cases to be raised and handled from anywhere and senior leadership to easily review KPIs and exceptions and monitor major incidents.

Integrated ServiceNow with third-party systems, such as Splunk data, to reduce manual effort and improve responsiveness.



Transferred ServiceNow knowledge to the NHS England team, enabling the organization to extract maximum value from ServiceNow features and benefit early from new feature releases.



Ensured rapid adoption of ServiceNow by embedding highly skilled individuals to coordinate user acceptance testing (UAT), training and change management.

With ServiceNow in place and an expert Cognizant team embedded alongside it, we continued to propose and implement initiatives to help NHS England maximize the return on its investment. Initiatives delivered to date include:

B2B portal: We used Customer Service Management (CSM) to implement a portal that allows external users—such as NHS partner organizations as well as health and social care colleagues throughout the NHS—to interact with NHS England for an array of activities. Capabilities include managing accounts and user groups, reporting issues like data breaches or service disruptions, accessing datasets and other information, and interacting with the community.

Security incident management and response: We use ServiceNow for SecOps and Security Incident Response (SIR), to support the CSOC team that monitors NHS systems and services for suspicious activity. We also built integrations into other known vulnerability datasets, to receive alerts from organizations like National Cyber Security Centre and its equivalents in the European Union and US This has given Cyber Operations the capability to manage the NHS estate in England all in one place.

Supplier and product onboarding: NHS Partner Gateway enables API-based integrations between NHS organizations and third-party software developers (partners), ensuring secure and legally sound connections to NHS digital services. We worked with NHS England to build an onboarding service for suppliers and their products, removing the need to manage information via emails and spreadsheets.

Comprehensive data integration layer: We built a Unified Gateway for NHSE ServiceNow Data Exchange, which provides centralized management for all data flowing into and out of ServiceNow, ensuring efficient and controlled exchange with diverse internal and external. An early application of the integration layer supported the principle of “Nobody left behind” by enabling women from vulnerable cohorts to be securely registered for critical services like breast screening.

Quote from pilot feedback: “There were a couple of days where I had 4 or 5 referrals coming in and being able to just submit the form one after the other, rather than having to clear the word document… It sped up the process massively and it was a big, big help.”

AI-powered “Contact us” form: We are working with NHS England and ServiceNow to transform the user experience of the “Contact us” form within the NHS mobile app. Combining user research, data, analytics and advice from the NHS England clinical safety team, we aim to replace a static, catch-all form with an agentic AI interface that understands the citizen’s enquiry and proposes a resolution without them needing to create a case.

Ongoing innovation consultancy: The Cognizant team embedded with NHS England continues to propose innovative uses of ServiceNow to maximize the value of the investment. Such initiatives include a GP-facing portal envisaged to reduce volumes of inbound support inquiries from GPs by 50%. Together with the reimagined “Contact us” form, this initiative will allow a first-line support system to be redesigned, with a projected saving of around £1 million.

Automated testing: We implemented a test automation framework tailored to NHS England’s specific requirements, saving hundreds of person days, equating to £35 thousand per annum and speeding up the development to release cycle.