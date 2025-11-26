  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@cb97d6b" Careers
Case study
Public Sector case study

NHS England drives digital transformation with ServiceNow CRM to add business value

Cognizant supports NHS England’s migration to ServiceNow, driving digital transformation, efficiency for customer service management through a B2B portal to streamline healthcare collaboration, providing measurable value.

At a glance

Industry
Public Sector

Location
United Kingdom

Challenge

Conduct a complex migration from three legacy systems to ServiceNow CRM, and maximize the ongoing value delivered by the ServiceNow platform.

Success Highlights

  • Successful migration from the legacy systems to ServiceNow CRM in just nine months
  • 59% of users reported increased ease of use with the ServiceNow platform
  • £1 million projected savings from ongoing value-maximization initiatives

The challenge

Healthcare delivery in England is in a period of rapid digital transformation, and the organization driving it is NHS England. It's responsible for designing, delivering and operating the IT and data services that enable the National Health Service (NHS) to support the health and well-being of 56 million citizens. 

As a vast IT support organization, NHS England itself must move with the times. It took the decision to migrate from three legacy IT service management (ITSM) systems to ServiceNow CRM, to ensure continued service excellence while generating savings that could be redeployed into patient care. 

The migration had three key aims: to speed up handling of support cases, enable mobile access to support services and provide a contextual user experience for users and executives.

Finding an expert delivery partner

Migration to ServiceNow would entail changes to processes and ways of working. NHS England sought a delivery partner with strong ServiceNow credentials, a track record of successful delivery in healthcare and the ability to manage change at a people and process level. 

Following a competitive tender, NHS England chose Cognizant for the implementation and ongoing management of the ServiceNow platform. The decision was based on our one-team approach, global delivery model, ServiceNow expertise and track record of rapid and successful implementation projects for healthcare organizations in the UK and internationally.

Our approach

We swiftly assembled a multiskilled project team, drawing on our technical and project management expertise, global resources and best practice delivery methodologies. Within the first nine months we had:

  • Held insight sessions with NHS England to understand their goals for the project and recommend a best-practice approach that is inclusive of the right teams, processes and platforms to ensure we meet the desired project goals.
  • Formed a high-performance delivery team blending Cognizant expertise with that of NHS England and fostering a One Team culture where "badges are left at the door" and everyone works toward the same goal.
  • Rationalized the data and services catalog to make it easier and faster to raise and handle support cases, allowing more cases to be resolved in any given timeframe.
  • Delivered a quality implementation of the new ServiceNow platform for NHS England employees, with no P1/P2 issues raised at or after go-live.
  • Delivered mobile access and executive dashboards to allow cases to be raised and handled from anywhere and senior leadership to easily review KPIs and exceptions and monitor major incidents.
  • Integrated ServiceNow with third-party systems, such as Splunk data, to reduce manual effort and improve responsiveness.
  • Transferred ServiceNow knowledge to the NHS England team, enabling the organization to extract maximum value from ServiceNow features and benefit early from new feature releases.
  • Ensured rapid adoption of ServiceNow by embedding highly skilled individuals to coordinate user acceptance testing (UAT), training and change management.

With ServiceNow in place and an expert Cognizant team embedded alongside it, we continued to propose and implement initiatives to help NHS England maximize the return on its investment. Initiatives delivered to date include:

B2B portal: We used Customer Service Management (CSM) to implement a portal that allows external users—such as NHS partner organizations as well as health and social care colleagues throughout the NHS—to interact with NHS England for an array of activities. Capabilities include managing accounts and user groups, reporting issues like data breaches or service disruptions, accessing datasets and other information, and interacting with the community.

Security incident management and response: We use ServiceNow for SecOps and Security Incident Response (SIR), to support the CSOC team that monitors NHS systems and services for suspicious activity. We also built integrations into other known vulnerability datasets, to receive alerts from organizations like National Cyber Security Centre and its equivalents in the European Union and US This has given Cyber Operations the capability to manage the NHS estate in England all in one place. 

Supplier and product onboarding: NHS Partner Gateway enables API-based integrations between NHS organizations and third-party software developers (partners), ensuring secure and legally sound connections to NHS digital services. We worked with NHS England to build an onboarding service for suppliers and their products, removing the need to manage information via emails and spreadsheets. 

Comprehensive data integration layer: We built a Unified Gateway for NHSE ServiceNow Data Exchange, which provides centralized management for all data flowing into and out of ServiceNow, ensuring efficient and controlled exchange with diverse internal and external. An early application of the integration layer supported the principle of “Nobody left behind” by enabling women from vulnerable cohorts to be securely registered for critical services like breast screening.

Quote from pilot feedback: “There were a couple of days where I had 4 or 5 referrals coming in and being able to just submit the form one after the other, rather than having to clear the word document… It sped up the process massively and it was a big, big help.”

AI-powered “Contact us” form: We are working with NHS England and ServiceNow to transform the user experience of the “Contact us” form within the NHS mobile app. Combining user research, data, analytics and advice from the NHS England clinical safety team, we aim to replace a static, catch-all form with an agentic AI interface that understands the citizen’s enquiry and proposes a resolution without them needing to create a case. 

Ongoing innovation consultancy: The Cognizant team embedded with NHS England continues to propose innovative uses of ServiceNow to maximize the value of the investment. Such initiatives include a GP-facing portal envisaged to reduce volumes of inbound support inquiries from GPs by 50%. Together with the reimagined “Contact us” form, this initiative will allow a first-line support system to be redesigned, with a projected saving of around £1 million.

Automated testing: We implemented a test automation framework tailored to NHS England’s specific requirements, saving hundreds of person days, equating to £35 thousand per annum and speeding up the development to release cycle.

“Cognizant do feel like they are part of our team; we all leave our badges at the door. The journey we have been on with Cognizant since we implemented ServiceNow has allowed us to deliver some fantastic outcomes to the wider NHS, having a positive impact on those that take care of our loved ones every single day. 

NHS England can be a complex organization and the knowledge that Cognizant have built up along the way has made a big difference to the velocity of our delivery and ensures we create the right thing, the right way, at the right time."

—Stacey Whyte, ServiceNow Lead Product Owner, NHS England

Business outcomes

Within nine months of project start, NHS England went live with a complex ServiceNow implementation, enabling all users to benefit from intuitive, automated and accessible processes for raising and handling service requests and giving senior leaders at-a-glance insights into service delivery. Initiatives delivered since go-live have continued to drive additional value from the ServiceNow platform. 

Tangible outcomes achieve to date include:

  • 43% of users reporting faster task completion due to a slimmed-down data catalog, integration with third-party systems and elimination of swivel-chair work across multiple ITSM systems.
  • 59% increase in platform ease of use with improved employee experience due to ServiceNow's intuitive user interface, combined with mobile access for users and fewer options in drop-down menus, following data catalog rationalization.
  • Significant reduction in issue escalation and requests for platform support from ServiceNow users compared to the previous legacy ITSM systems.
  • 90% faster integration timescales as the data integration layer has reduced the time needed to create point-to-point API integrations from days or weeks to just hours.
  • Groundwork laid for ongoing improvements including the introduction of standardized DevOps tools and practices across the ServiceNow platform.
  • Reduction in partner-related admin as Partner Gateway integration has reduced the time needed to register a new supplier, create new agreements and associated queries. Personal Demographic Service automation of access request has given an estimated saving of £175, 000 per year. It also accelerated the creation of centralized reports and reduced errors associated with manual creation of agreements.
A diverse group of people gathered around a table, collaborating with a laptop in the center.
A modern service management platform that keeps on delivering value

Thanks to a dedicated, motivated and highly skilled project team, comprising a seamless blend of NHS England and Cognizant professionals supported by ServiceNow, NHS England now benefits from a single, modern CRM service management platform that allows it to continuously improve service delivery, enabling clinicians and administrators to spend more time delivering care to patients and NHS service users. From a complex migration completed in just nine months, to a CRM focused B2B portal to support healthcare providers, a supplier portal for seamless onboarding of suppliers and an integration station for APIs, NHS England is leveraging significant and incremental value from its decision to move to ServiceNow.

About NHS England

NHS England is responsible for running the vital national IT systems that support health and social care in England, as well as the collection, analysis, publication and dissemination of data generated by health and social care services to improve outcomes. For more information, please visit www.england.nhs.uk.

