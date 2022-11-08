The pandemic hastened life sciences companies’ digital transformation efforts, long deemed to be slow. But given the scale of change underway, it is clear that the industry is looking to embed digital technologies to drive holistic change in work.

The pressure exerted by the pandemic made life sciences companies realize the transformative effect of digital. And now they are deploying artificial intelligence (AI), automation, Internet of Things (IoT) and data analytics to augment mundane human work to drive decisions and innovation.

The Cognizant Center for the Future of Work (CFoW), working with Oxford Economics, recently surveyed 4,000 C-level executives globally, including 285 senior executives at leading life sciences companies to understand how this agenda is being implemented.