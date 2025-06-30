What consumer preferences reveal about AI adoption in banking and finance

Figure 3

Base: 8,451 respondents in the US, UK, Germany and Australia

Source: Cognizant Research

AI interest tracks with life priorities

In the Buy phase, interest in AI is spread evenly across the 25–54 age range, with specific patterns emerging across product categories.

For example, in investments, the 35–44 cohort outpaces the 45–54 group by 13 points and the 55+ cohort by 24 points. This could reflect the priorities of the 35–44 demographic, who are in their peak earning years and actively seeking to grow wealth through AI-powered insights.

The 45–54 cohort shows strong performance in categories like loans, where their score edges out younger groups. This aligns with their stage in life, often characterized by substantial financial commitments, such as mortgages, business investments and education costs, where AI offers convenience and efficiency. They may also be old enough to recognize the inefficiencies of traditional borrowing methods but young enough to trust AI-driven processes.

Younger consumers aged 18–24 trail behind across most categories. Their lower scores, particularly in loans and credit cards, reflect limited financial experience and less immediate need for complex products. However, their interest in digital payments suggests that familiarity with mobile-first solutions is fostering early adoption.

Digital payments see the highest AI uptake

Digital payments, at just 3 points below the global average, stand out as the strongest-performing product category during the Buy phase. Consumers are very familiar with AI working behind the scenes to enhance the convenience and security of digital payments, such as the real-time fraud detection mechanisms that flag unusual activity on purchases made with payment apps like PayPal or Apple Pay.

Unlike more complex products, such as loans or investments, digital payments are part of consumers' everyday routines, making them more comfortable with relinquishing certain decisions to AI. For instance, AI could suggest preferred payment methods tailored to a user's habits.

Moreover, AI plays a crucial part in improving security and speed, two factors that have historically created friction for users in financial transactions. Consumers appreciate how AI-powered systems detect suspicious activities, such as unusual spending patterns, and prevent fraud before it occurs. These advantages align with the expectations of consumers seeking a reliable and efficient buying experience.

Loans lag behind

Loans, meanwhile, lag with the lowest overall score and fall 18 points below the global average. This reflects consumer skepticism about entrusting high-stakes decisions to AI, particularly when committing to a specific loan product and finalizing the agreement. As one consumer said, “There is a lot of money at stake for bad advice and bad decisions.” Another emphasized that “any technical issue with AI could affect a genuine customer. Again, sometimes financial matters need a human touch.”

These concerns highlight broader challenges with AI making loan decisions, including the need for expansive datasets to train AI models, the risks of algorithmic bias and the need for explainable outcomes to meet regulatory transparency standards.

This is particularly critical given the estimated 1.4 billion unbanked individuals worldwide who lack traditional credit profiles and won’t appear on credit bureau reports. Lenders who exclusively rely on these datasets risk excluding these customers from the financial system.

The AI tool of choice depends on transaction type

Preferences for AI tools vary across product categories. Digital voice assistants take the lead for deposit accounts, reflecting consumer interest in quick, straightforward responses to account-related queries. In contrast, conversational AI dominates digital payments and credit cards, with scores exceeding those of the other two AI tools combined. This could stem from its ability to provide personalized recommendations and a more interactive experience for selecting payment methods or card options.

For loans, both digital voice assistants and conversational AI share the highest comfort levels, likely owing to their ability to simplify loan terms while retaining an element of human-like interaction. Investments, however, see moderate comfort across all AI tools, reflecting a lack of standout preference.