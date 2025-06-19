How AI will revamp the healthcare customer journey

Figure 3

Base: 8,451 respondents in the US, UK, Germany and Australia

Source: Cognizant Research

AI in medical diagnosis triggers the greatest consumer caution

Consumers are particularly sensitive about the use of AI when deciding on and purchasing home diagnostic products and services. Here, patients strongly prefer direct involvement from a healthcare professional. This caution likely stems from underlying concerns about the accuracy, privacy and potential consequences of misdiagnosis.

The array of home diagnostic tests is expanding; they can detect everything from diabetes to fertility to genetic ailments to skin cancer. Deciding on one of these products is a high-stakes action, with significant health implications. Research consistently shows patients require a high degree of trust and transparency before committing to medical procedures or tests; it would take a very sophisticated AI system to convey the clear, empathetic explanations that a medical professional can offer when making a diagnosis. Moreover, the purchase itself may heighten privacy concerns, as consumers might worry about sensitive diagnostic choices being linked to transactional data within an AI-driven system.

Of course, healthcare providers are increasingly using AI for medical diagnostics, without ever informing the consumer or asking for consent. The difference is that a human medical practitioner is always involved, unlike how it would work in a home setting with the consumer interacting just with the AI.

Younger consumers are the least comfortable with AI in this phase

Typically seen as digitally fluent and comfortable with new technologies, the youngest consumer cohort (aged 18–25) expresses surprisingly significant reservations about relying on AI at the Buy stage. Their technology comfort score for healthcare services, for instance, is just 23, markedly lower than the 25–34 age group’s score of 34 and the 35–44 cohort’s score of 39. This finding challenges assumptions about digital natives' universal acceptance of tech.

While younger generations enthusiastically embrace digital tools in other contexts, their lower use of healthcare services overall could make them less confident when making these types of decisions—and thus more likely to prefer human interaction.

AI tool comfort scores offer a vision for the future

Even as overall AII scores drop notably during this phase, a closer look at the AII reveals an important nuance: In all three product categories, consumers’ comfort with using AI (reflected in the AI tool comfort component in the index) is much higher than their historic comfort with using other digital technologies, such as their mobile phones (reflected in the technology comfort component).

There is a wide discrepancy—anywhere from 18 to 20 points—between the technology comfort and AI tool comfort scores. For healthcare services, the AI tool comfort score is 28, and that plummets to 10 for technology comfort. A similar pattern exists for both monitoring and condition diagnosis, where AI tool comfort scores are 28 and 26, respectively, and the technology comfort scores are 9 and 6.

These score gaps are much narrower in the Learn phase. There, the gap between AI tool comfort and technology comfort scores is just a couple of points.

This suggests that consumers see the potential AI has to offer at this stage and that a well-designed AI interface could help individuals overcome a historical aversion to engaging digitally at this critical, sensitive stage of the healthcare journey.