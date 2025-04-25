Summary

A new market force will change the dynamics of consumer spending power: consumers who embrace AI.





While representing just 25% of consumers today, this influential consumer segment is growing fast. But AI comfort levels are not consistent across the three key phases of the customer journey: learning about new products, buying them and using them. Many people are reluctant to cede control, especially when clicking “buy.”





These mixed attitudes will drive three distinct waves of market change over the next five years. By 2030, a new era of commerce will arrive, marked by consumers delegating decision-making to AI-powered agents.



Soon, business leaders will need to compete in a world where human consumers, along with their AI agent counterparts, dictate the rules of engagement. Our research reveals how AI will reshape the consumer journey and how businesses can navigate the transformation.

Our study, conducted in partnership with Oxford Economics, is based on a survey of over 8,400 consumers in four countries, supplemented with extensive economic modeling and in-depth discussions with 80 consumers.