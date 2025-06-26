What retailers need to know about AI and consumer engagement

Figure 3

Base: 8,451 respondents in the US, UK, Germany and Australia

Source: Cognizant Research

Younger adults fuel high scores for AI-driven purchasing

AI-driven purchasing in retail shows a sharp generational divide. Younger consumers—those in the 18–24 and 25–34 age groups—are greatly interested in automated purchases, with an AII score of 24. However, this inclination drops off dramatically with older consumers; those aged 45–54 score just 13 for AI use in the Buy phase, and the 55+ age group logs a mere 10.

Industry innovations are moving to meet the demands of the younger generations; for example, Mastercard recently announced its Agent Pay technology, which enables AI agents to make secure payments on behalf of consumers using tokenized credentials. Visa quickly followed with a similar program.

While such developments point to an increasingly automated future, these technologies must be deployed with careful consideration of existing consumer reservations, especially for older age groups.

Small purchases and essentials lead the charge in AI transactions

Consumers of all age groups are selective about the types of purchases they’d automate with AI. The higher-than-average score for the Buy phase is overwhelmingly driven by everyday essentials and small purchases, with AII scores that are 24 and 18 points, respectively, above the global average. Consumers clearly show a strong appetite for AI to handle these frequent, low-risk transactions.

As one respondent said, “I’d be comfortable using AI for retail transactions, [especially for] staple purchases compared to more expensive/one-off purchases where my use would be more targeted.”

Consumers are more resistant to automating large or luxury purchases, with AII scores at or below the global average. The extremely low technology comfort score of just 7 for luxury goods suggests that factors inherent to these purchases, such as high financial value, complexity, the desire for human interaction or validation, and perhaps data security concerns, create significant barriers across age groups.

Consumer income adds a further dimension to AI inclination

Income level is another indicator of AI inclination in the Buy phase. Across the purchase journey, higher-income consumers show a greater propensity to use AI. This suggests factors like disposable income, potential exposure to more sophisticated digital tools and different risk perceptions might shape a consumer's willingness to transact via AI.