How to create a ‘belonging’ superpower: managerial allyship training

There are more than 11 million unfilled jobs in the U.S. alone. ManpowerGroup reports the largest talent shortages in 16 years. And according to Korn Ferry, 31% of employed professionals indicate they are thinking about leaving their jobs despite not having another one lined up.

While there’s no simple explanation for the talent shortage, it’s clear that simply cranking up the organization’s recruitment machine will not be enough. Even with the specter of a cooling global economy, the challenge in 2022 and beyond is retention. And that means building and strengthening individual relationships with existing employees.

Based on research we conducted in June 2021 of 3,000 individual contributors in the US, the most effective way to do that is by developing managers at every level. We found that manager behavior is the most significant driver of employee feelings of belonging. Inclusive managers create a pivotal connection between the individual employee and the organization, resulting in increased engagement, productivity, innovation and, ultimately, retention.

Key allyship behaviors

Unfortunately, according to Korn Ferry, only 5% of leaders globally are acting in an inclusive way. That’s why we also asked in our research what, specifically, do organizations need to equip managers to do?

Here’s what we found: While respondents told us that inclusive leadership encompasses a wide range of behaviors, the largest impact on their feelings of belonging occurs when managers act as allies in the workplace—someone who will stand up for, support and actively advocate for others who may be different from themselves.

However, our respondents also shared there is a critical performance gap. Managers are not exhibiting the behaviors that matter most: building relationships, understanding others, being self-aware, including others in the decision-making process, as well as standing up and speaking up for others.