Agentic-AI for Field Operations

Cognizant has been at the forefront of leveraging Agentic AI to transform field operations. The company has developed a comprehensive BPaaS tool suite for field operations and built alliances with leading partners in the telecom industry for end-to-end field operations offerings. Cognizant's expertise in deploying RPA solutions has delivered significant cost savings and operational efficiencies for major telco players.

Using these solutions, the company has helped a major telco player in Australia save substantial costs by automating order build and billing workflows.

Cognizant has also supported field operations transformation services at scale by deploying an automation suite for location-based services, drive operations, and pedestrian operations data collection for leading tech giants.