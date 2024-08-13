Skip to main content Skip to footer
We offer a range of RDK services to help you develop, test, integrate, and operate your RDK products and solutions.

From strategy and engineering to delivery and management
Development Services
  • Porting to new or legacy devices/chipsets
  • Application development
  • Feature development
Testing Services
  • Functional and feature testing
  • Performance and compliance testing
  • Test automation
Integration Services
  • Continuous integration
  • Performance engineering
  • Application integration
Operations Services
  • Incident or problem management (NOC)
  • Release and event management
  • Product sustenance
Development Services: We provide end-to-end development services for RDK video, broadband, and IoT devices, from hardware abstraction layer (HAL) to graphical user interface (GUI). We also develop custom RDK components, features, and applications to suit your specific requirements. We use agile methodologies and best practices to ensure high-quality and timely delivery of your RDK projects.

Testing Services: We offer comprehensive testing services for RDK devices and solutions, covering functional, performance, security, compliance, and certification testing. We use automated testing tools and frameworks to ensure the reliability and robustness of your RDK products. We also provide test automation solutions and test case development services to help you optimize your testing efforts and resources.

Integration Services: We provide integration services for RDK devices and solutions, enabling seamless interoperability with third-party systems and platforms. We have experience in integrating RDK with various middleware, cloud, and backend systems, such as DRM, CAS, CDN, VoD, OTT, analytics, and AI. We also provide integration support for RDK standards and protocols, such as RDK-V, RDK-B, and RDK-C.

Operations Services: We provide operations services for RDK devices and solutions, ensuring smooth and efficient management and maintenance of your RDK deployments. We offer remote device management, firmware upgrade, device monitoring, troubleshooting, and issue resolution services. We also provide proactive and reactive support services, 24/7/365, to address your RDK-related queries and issues.

Our Credentials

At Cognizant, we are committed to delivering high-quality RDK solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients. We have a strong track record of successfully executing RDK projects across the globe, with more than 100+ RDK engineers and 10+ RDK customers. We are also a founding member of the RDK community and an active contributor to the RDK open-source code base. With our deep RDK knowledge and extensive industry experience, we can help you accelerate your time to market, reduce your costs, and enhance your customer satisfaction.

100+

RDK experts

10+

RDK clients

30

Million devices supported

30+

Devices engineered

Support Competencies

We have extensive experience and expertise in developing, deploying, and managing RDK solutions for various industry segments. We have worked with leading semiconductor companies to create differentiated RDK-based products and platforms for video, broadband, and IoT applications. We have also partnered with major MSOs to deliver end-to-end RDK services, from device integration and certification to cloud management and analytics.

Moreover, we have leveraged our automotive domain knowledge and RDK capabilities to enable connected car solutions that enhance safety, convenience, and entertainment for drivers and passengers.

Our team builds state of the art embedded software for the world's leading semiconductor OEM's

We write software for all Wi-Fi connectivity devices for a leading North American MSO

We develop software for embedded devices and dashboard application compliant with AutoSar for the world's leading auto OEMs

Our team has been contributing to the Linux opensource Yocto community

We integrate and validate all CPE devices for a leading North American cable MSO

About RDK

RDK (Reference Design Kit) is an innovative open-source software platform designed to accelerate the deployment of next-generation video, broadband, and IoT services. By standardizing core functions and providing a unified approach, RDK enables service providers to deliver consistent, high-quality user experiences across a range of devices and networks.