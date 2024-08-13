Our service portfolio includes:

Development Services: We provide end-to-end development services for RDK video, broadband, and IoT devices, from hardware abstraction layer (HAL) to graphical user interface (GUI). We also develop custom RDK components, features, and applications to suit your specific requirements. We use agile methodologies and best practices to ensure high-quality and timely delivery of your RDK projects.

Testing Services: We offer comprehensive testing services for RDK devices and solutions, covering functional, performance, security, compliance, and certification testing. We use automated testing tools and frameworks to ensure the reliability and robustness of your RDK products. We also provide test automation solutions and test case development services to help you optimize your testing efforts and resources.

Integration Services: We provide integration services for RDK devices and solutions, enabling seamless interoperability with third-party systems and platforms. We have experience in integrating RDK with various middleware, cloud, and backend systems, such as DRM, CAS, CDN, VoD, OTT, analytics, and AI. We also provide integration support for RDK standards and protocols, such as RDK-V, RDK-B, and RDK-C.

Operations Services: We provide operations services for RDK devices and solutions, ensuring smooth and efficient management and maintenance of your RDK deployments. We offer remote device management, firmware upgrade, device monitoring, troubleshooting, and issue resolution services. We also provide proactive and reactive support services, 24/7/365, to address your RDK-related queries and issues.