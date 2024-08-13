We offer a range of RDK services to help you develop, test, integrate, and operate your RDK products and solutions.
Cognizant RDK
Cognizant specializes in providing comprehensive solutions for RDK to enhance your digital TV and broadband, and IOT services. Our team of experts is dedicated to delivering innovative and reliable RDK solutions tailored to your unique needs.
Services portfolio
Our team builds state of the art embedded software for the world's leading semiconductor OEM's
We write software for all Wi-Fi connectivity devices for a leading North American MSO
We develop software for embedded devices and dashboard application compliant with AutoSar for the world's leading auto OEMs
Our team has been contributing to the Linux opensource Yocto community
We integrate and validate all CPE devices for a leading North American cable MSO