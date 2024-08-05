The challenge

Tyl by NatWest is the payment technologies arm of NatWest, a leading UK high-street bank. It has produced a raft of innovative solutions designed to make life easier for the UK’s small business owners.

Tyl by NatWest launched with just a 10-person team, but was soon experiencing high demand for its simple, frictionless services that allow business owners to take card payments on the web, on a handheld terminal or on a smartphone, and receive the cash in their accounts the next business day.

With transaction volumes escalating to two million per week, Tyl by NatWest needed expert, on-demand help across all aspects of its digital and data engineering activities—from designing new products to integrating with third-party payments services and streamlining its merchant acquisition processes.