Skip to main content Skip to footer
Cognizant logo
Case study

The challenge

Tyl by NatWest is the payment technologies arm of NatWest, a leading UK high-street bank. It has produced a raft of innovative solutions designed to make life easier for the UK’s small business owners.

Tyl by NatWest launched with just a 10-person team, but was soon experiencing high demand for its simple, frictionless services that allow business owners to take card payments on the web, on a handheld terminal or on a smartphone, and receive the cash in their accounts the next business day.

With transaction volumes escalating to two million per week, Tyl by NatWest needed expert, on-demand help across all aspects of its digital and data engineering activities—from designing new products to integrating with third-party payments services and streamlining its merchant acquisition processes.

Our approach

Tyl by NatWest chose to work with Cognizant for our fintech experience and hard-to-find expertise in emerging technologies, as well as for our flex capacity and ability to support Tyl cost-effectively from our offshore delivery center in India using an agile distributed delivery model.

Our engineering expertise and fintech ecosystem partnerships allow us to seamlessly support Tyl on the co-creation, engineering, rollout, support and maintenance of a wide range of technology products and features—from digital onboarding to mobile integration and innovative “tap to pay” services. 

Throughout our partnership, we have worked closely with Tyl and its partners to propose suitable ways of working and technology solutions to optimize service design and delivery.

Related case studies

A payments innovator that helps communities thrive

Tyl by NatWest launched with a vision to support local communities and make life easier for small businesses. By working with Cognizant as its digital engineering partner, the bank has been able to realize its vision, developing innovative, robust payments solutions and programs that remove friction for business owners and contribute to a sustainable future for businesses and communities. 

2 million

transactions per week supported

70%

offshore capability optimizes IT costs

£740,000

generated for local communities