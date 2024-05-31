Card issuers and cloud migration: six keys to success

Real-time payments get all the headlines, but cards remain a primary method of transaction. In North America, consumers spend an astonishing $3 trillion per year on credit cards—a figure that’s increasing 10% annually.

Despite the impressive numbers, traditional card issuers are at a crossroads. Many feel the squeeze on their legacy systems from growing card transaction volumes, reduced margins and competitors’ digital-first card products.

To stay competitive, they’re considering cloud-native card processing platforms—a move that would have been unthinkable a few years ago due to concerns over cloud’s reliability. But cloud’s scalability and resilience are winning over more providers, as is cloud’s ability to power a modern customer experience (CX). For card issuers, it’s a defining moment as they move to platforms that can help remake their businesses.