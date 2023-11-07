The people who will thrive as AI transforms the enterprise

As we approach a new era shaped by artificial intelligence (AI), it is worth reflecting on the future of traditional human skills. As a human resources (HR) leader, my focus has always been on people: understanding their strengths, helping them grow and enabling them to succeed.

Yet in a world where machines can synthesize vast amounts of data, perform ever more sophisticated tasks and even generate new ideas, the questions confronting professionals in my role have rapidly become much more complex.

Will depth of expertise still matter when algorithms can master complex topics in the blink of an eye? How will organizational frameworks need to evolve to enable the new speed of business? And what tools will leaders need to sharpen in their toolkit to empower their teams to succeed?

The answers to these questions will take years to become clear. But for now, I see three themes emerging on how human expertise will be valued in the AI-powered future. We’ll see business professionals begin to be valued more for their skills than their seniority, as well as the formation of expert teams made up of “accelerators” and led by “orchestrators.” And to guide enterprises through all this change, we’ll see business leaders develop the managerial skills needed to support, motivate and inspire employees to understand and embrace the new way of work.

Theme 1: Professional value will shift to adaptability and skills

Historically, workplaces were structured into rigid hierarchies. Static processes helped bring order to complex organizations. Yet the new pace of pervasive change requires radically new thinking. To achieve the level of agility, speed and ingenuity a high-performance business requires, we must reinvent how work gets done. Then, we can design the organizational structures that encourage the best results.

To drive outcomes effectively and quickly, teams will need to form dynamically, based on employee skills and the needs of the specific project. Consider the example of designing an exceptional user experience for anything from choosing a doctor to selecting an investment portfolio. The team would benefit from a data scientist’s expertise with AI models and prompts, an anthropologist’s understanding of human behavior, a storyteller’s knack for compelling user journeys, a UX specialist’s eye for digital interactions and an industry specialist’s deep expertise with the subject at hand. The emphasis will shift from hiring for a specific role to hiring for versatility and skills.

Hierarchy in this scenario decreases as skills—not job titles or seniority levels—determine an individual’s value on the team. Because people with the right mix of skills can be found in any business echelon, leaders will need to reach across the top, middle and lower rungs of the organization to assemble teams that are fit-for-purpose.

This shift has profound implications. Employees will have the opportunity to work on engaging projects and hone skills in new areas through collaboration. There will be more opportunities to pivot and reinvent oneself, and lifelong learning will become an obligatory investment that each of us will have to make to remain relevant. And, as Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S. has said, people will gain the skills to become problem finders (as opposed to the AI superpower of problem solving).