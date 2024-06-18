Public-facing gen AI: five tips to overcome skepticism

Few technologies generate as much interest today as generative artificial intelligence—and rightly so. In our recent New work, new world research report, we found that the technology will boost US productivity anywhere between $477 billion and $1 trillion over the next decade.

In these early days, the conversation around generative AI has centered on balancing economic gains with the technology’s impact on humans, and employees in particular. But as generative AI matures and its use cases expand, businesses will inevitably use it in consumer-facing situations in which trust will become the major issue. (For more, see our report Building consumer trust in AI).

The rapid rise of ChatGPT, to take the best-known example, and image generators has coincided with growing concern around misuse and user manipulation. Chatbots are riddled with unflattering outcomes, while scammers have used AI-generated audio deepfakes to flood social media with fraudulent investment opportunities and other rip-offs. Air Canada, to name just one business, introduced AI-based customer support—but pulled it down after the tech simply lied to a customer about refund policies.

Trust is crucial during the introduction of any new technology; for generative AI, which has the potential to assist our family physicians, our financial planners and our airline pilots, this is especially true. As enterprises move cautiously to extend large language models (LLMs) into the consumer space, they face myriad challenges.

To explore consumers’ trust in generative AI, we conducted a survey of 1,000 US adults. The results were eye-opening, showing that business has much work to do in this area (see Figure 1). In this report, we’ll focus on steps enterprises should take as they introduce consumer-facing products built on generative AI.

Consumer skepticism on gen AI winners and losers