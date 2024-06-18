Turning potential to profit: building consumer trust in AI



Our study highlights a significant generational divide: 54% of younger adults (ages 25–39) demonstrate heightened comfort and confidence in the capabilities of generative AI, while only 23% of those aged 65+ can say the same.

By tapping into the knowledge, perspectives and digital fluency of the younger demographic, leaders can infuse fresh energy and insights into the progression of generative AI within society. Empowering the younger generation to actively participate in shaping the trajectory of generative AI will foster a sense of ownership and investment in its development.

Trust in business is trust in AI

Consumers have spoken, and businesses need to listen. So, while businesses must move fast, it’s clear that with something as fragile as consumer trust, we’ve left the era where it’s OK to break things.

The trustworthiness of generative AI is still being debated in the public square—and those judgments will extend to how businesses choose to use it.

The imperative is crystal clear: prioritize trust-building efforts in the key areas that hit consumers where it counts most—their economic viability, their confidence in a new and mysterious technology and the health of the society they live in.

This is the way forward—and an entirely new opportunity to recreate the brand as one that is trusted not just because of how it does business but also because of its innovative, transparent and responsible use of generative AI.