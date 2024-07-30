Global gen AI momentum: accelerators, inhibitors and a new focus on productivity

Generative AI is widely viewed as critical to business success and is seeing significant investment from organizations around the world. In our recent study, more than 2000 global businesses across 15 countries say they’ll spend an average of $47.5 million on generative AI in their business in the current financial year, and nearly three-quarters (74%) say it’s important or very important to their continued success.

However, there are some very real factors that could inhibit generative AI momentum, and businesses globally are already feeling the heat: Despite leadership support and ample funding, many already feel they’re moving too slowly with their generative AI strategies and that delays could hurt them competitively. There appears to be a marked gap between leadership’s strategic commitment to this new technology and business leaders’ confidence in their ability to execute on it.

To gain a global perspective on generative AI adoption, we surveyed 2,200 business executives across 23 countries and 15 industries about their generative AI strategies, including inhibitors and accelerators to generative AI momentum, investment levels, use cases and organizational readiness to adopt the technology.

The study builds on our previous “New Work, New World” report, which highlighted the potential economic gains and challenges generative AI could bring to the US economy.

What we found is that while the majority of global businesses are seeking productivity gains with their generative AI use cases, the end goal is less about cost-cutting and more about fueling growth.

Further, amid rampant enthusiasm for generative AI, inhibitors like talent acquisition, technological infrastructure and consumer perception threaten to stand in the way. By understanding the biggest barriers to generative AI momentum, however, businesses can overcome them and fully leverage the potential of generative AI.



The focus is productivity, but it’s different this time

Not surprisingly, respondents in our study were more interested in the productivity gains of generative AI than using the technology to revamp business and operating models or drive disruptive innovation. At a global level, 44% of companies emphasized productivity as their greatest strategic priority vs. 36% pointing to innovation and 34% to redesigned operating models (see Figure 1). This aligns with a key promise of generative AI: to help people work more efficiently and get more done.

Greater focus on productivity than innovation

Q: Which of the following best describes the role generative AI will play in your organization's business strategy in the next two years? (Percent of respondents naming each as a top 3 choice)