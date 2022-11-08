Customers’ demands for personalization and expectations for immediate service mean companies need to be able to quickly customize offer packs based on specific requirements. This has prompted many businesses to expand the capabilities of their Marketing Ops team to directly update an offer pack, instead of working with the IT function to make these changes.
But many of the low-code platforms used by Marketing Ops teams to manage this day-to-day activity have one significant shortcoming: They do not allow concurrent changes. This means different teams must coordinate when and how they update the offer pack, then wait for one another to complete their changes before the next group can start its work.
All this lengthens project timelines and slows time-to-market, making it harder to reach customers with relevant, timely offers—the very reason for enabling Marketing Ops to make changes to the offer pack in the first place.
Until recently, companies had limited options for enabling this capability without significant customization of their marketing platform. However, in this article, we share how companies can enable concurrent changes within Pega.