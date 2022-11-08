

Why concurrent changes are needed

Marketing organizations—particularly those in the telecommunications, software-as-a-service, and financial services industries—have become more complex. For these businesses, it’s not uncommon to have two or three teams, each with its own unique objectives, working on multiple offer packs that align to the same business strategy.

However, even though these teams operate independently of one another, their offer packs are indelibly linked within the system. In other words, the offer is locked whenever one team is making a change, and those updates are linked to other change requests related to the offer pack. As such, changes made by one team can sometimes delay or derail other teams’ work.

Why concurrent changes are a challenge

Most of the systems used by Marketing Ops teams are simply not designed to support concurrent changes between two or more teams, even though this is a practical requirement in many businesses.

For example, one of the most common scenarios for marketing teams is the management of multiple release dates. In a modern Marketing Ops organization, there are routinely three or more different groups working on separate releases within the system at any given time.

In a traditional system, these three teams are organized under a single active canvas and follow the organization’s standard build-to-deploy lifecycle. When the first release team is ready to deploy, the system typically bundles any program elements across all release projects that were past a certain stage within the cycle (e.g., past the build stage) and deploy them to production unless the team manually deferred the rollbacks or worked sequentially.

In this scenario, the tool does not have the logic to un-tag work from later releases that is still in progress, which means work that is untested or unapproved is bundled with the release cycle and may inadvertently be deployed. To prevent this from happening, the team must manually roll back these change requests (CRs) from future releases, which leads to rework and increases the risk of errors.

Figure 1 illustrates how the traditional process compiles and bundles CR 01 to 04 in the first release since they are all past the build stage.