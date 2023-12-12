Payments networks aren’t just about payments anymore

Just as consumers today have a seemingly infinite number of goods and services to choose from, they also have fast-expanding ways to pay for them: digital wallets, one-click payments, account-to-account real-time payments and more. As a result, payments networks have had to evolve from what could be seen as a monorail to a multi-rail system that supports multiple payment instruments and methods.

However, even more changes are in store for payments networks. Thanks to recent innovations like QR code payments and SoftPOS (which enables contactless smartphone payments), merchants can now use smartphones as payment acceptance devices. Further, alternative digital currencies like crypto and stable coins are adding even more new payments capabilities to an already strong multi-rail network.

With all these changes, payments networks—once dedicated just to fiat-only currencies—need to evolve to enable trade of an ever-growing array of value types. In fact, rather than simply being payments networks, we believe these networks will evolve into “value-movement networks” that will support everything from digital currencies to non-monetary and even intangible forms of value.

To be ready for these new payments era, payments networks and financial services companies will need to adapt in several areas, including new regulations and policies, common standards, transparent value-exchange mechanisms, trust and reliability, and data protection.

Shift to value movement

Historically, faster, more convenient, cheaper and more secure commerce has shaped the evolution of payments networks. Today, digital currencies are increasingly in use, from cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, to the central bank digital currencies (CBDC) being explored by an increasing number of countries. Further, non-monetary forms of value are also on the rise, including carbon credits and non-fungible tokens.

Meanwhile, intangible forms of value, such as time and influence, will likely emerge. An example of using time as currency is Ikea Dubai, whose “Buy with Your Time” campaign provides discounted prices to customers based on the amount of time they spent getting to the retailer’s store. Customers show staff their Google Maps timeline, and pricing is calibrated to the duration of the trip. In effect, Ikea is allowing consumers to pay with their time vs. traditional currency.

When it comes to influence as a currency, we may see celebrities with a high number of social media followers turn that quantification of their influence into a source of exchangeable value. For example, professional footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, with over 600 million followers, could theoretically use his power of influence to pay for his hotel reservation by posting a story about his stay rather than paying in fiat currency.