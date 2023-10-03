August 18, 2023
Payers must add the digital features members want
Payers can build healthier member relationships with digital payment and wellness features.
Our 2023 Voice of the Member Survey, fourth in a biennial series, showed that health plan members adopted payer mobile apps at a faster rate over the last two years than in previous surveys. At the same time, the 2,400 members of employer-sponsored plans, individual plans and managed Medicare and Medicaid plans we surveyed still want more digital assistance from their health plans—especially for managing their healthcare experience and maintaining their personal health and wellness. Here are some of the key findings about which digital plan and self-management features members want and how payers can oblige them.
For additional insights about how to meet member expectations, simplify the healthcare experience and offer greater value, download our full report on the 2023 Voice of the Member survey, or contact us.
This article was written by Monica Weekes, Vice President and Health Sciences Consulting Practice Lead at Cognizant and Jagan Ramachandran, Assistant Vice President in Cognizant’s Health Sciences Consulting practice.
Latest posts
Related posts
Subscribe for more and stay relevant
The Modern Business newsletter delivers monthly insights to help your business adapt, evolve, and respond—as if on intuition