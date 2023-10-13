For tech firms, three steps toward a sustainable operating model

In just a few months, we’ve transitioned from anticipating a stark recession to a brighter yet unpredictable economic horizon. Amidst this shift, it’s hard to ignore the flurry of foreboding announcements from the tech world—each signalling cracks in what was once the unblemished gem of the digital economy.

But is all this doomsaying mere hyperbole? Harvey Stotland, Associate Vice-President of Communications, Media & Technology Consulting at Cognizant, believes it is. According to Stotland, the challenge is that getting lost in the headlines is too easy. "The tech sector continues to post strong growth,” he says, “and will remain resilient through even the toughest economic conditions."

Supporting Stotland's point of view is an arsenal of compelling economic data. Even when the recession loomed largest, forecasts for the sector remained optimistic. Gartner reckons that even with stock prices slammed by market pressure and a slew of layoff announcements, spending on tech will continue to post healthy growth. Even with a recession factored into calculations, the research firm predicts tech spending will exceed 5% through 2023. Forrester is equally bullish, expecting 6% growth in the global tech industry this year.

Despite solid projected numbers, the industry is still wrestling with a critical challenge: building sustainable business models following a period of exponential growth. According to Stotland, balancing new economic pressures and growing business opportunities is why leaders in the sector must focus on the three pillars we’ll discuss here: an intelligently rightsized workforce, a streamlined target operating model, and diverse revenue streams.

1. Use data to make intelligent rightsizing decisions

A cursory glance through recent news articles tells us which pillars draw the most focus from leading tech companies today. In February, the CEO of Zoom, Eric Yuan, captured the mood in the room when he announced a 98% cut to his salary and the layoff of around 1,300 workers worldwide. "Within 24 months, Zoom grew 3x in size,” he said. "We didn't take as much time as we should have to thoroughly analyze our teams or assess if we were growing sustainably."

Zoom—the poster child for pandemic professional (and often leisure) connectivity—isn't the only firm struggling to embed operational discipline following significant growth. In 2022, Microsoft swelled its ranks by 40,000. Amazon added 310,000 roles in 2021, following a flurry of hiring in 2020, when the firm packed on half a million employees (a 38% increase in headcount). Meanwhile, Alphabet has boosted its headcount by at least 10% every year since 2013, growing its numbers by over 20% in some years.

Even with all three firms now announcing layoffs, few will see a net decline following the hiring boom through the pandemic.

Stotland points out that while the layoffs are far from cheery news, they are drawing attention away from the real work the tech sector must concentrate on. "Leaders in the sector are looking to cement past growth into a sustainable operating model,” he says. “But this calls for a more nuanced approach than the media stories show. Rather than approaching the business with a scattergun, taking big chunks out with little thought as they look to bring runaway costs under control, they need to use a scalpel to intelligently adjust operations to boost performance and optimize their cost model."

To do this, they need data, some of which can be gleaned through questions like those in the following figure.