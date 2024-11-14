Credit unions’ strengths can make them a Gen-Z magnet

This content originally featured in a Forbes article in September 2024.

In recent years, credit unions have emerged as a compelling alternative to traditional banks, particularly among Generation-Z. This demographic, born between the mid-'90s and early 2010s, is characterized by its unique values, technological savviness and a strong desire for social impact.

As financial industry and psychographic experts delve into this trend, several key insights arise that help illuminate why credit unions are becoming increasingly attractive to Gen-Z. I have been working with the financial services industry for 20+ years and tracking these trends as they get real.

Core values and priorities of Gen-Z

Gen-Z places a high value on social responsibility, transparency and ethical practices. Unlike previous generations, they are more likely to support businesses that align with their values. According to a study by The Center for Generational Kinetics, nearly 60% of Gen-Z respondents said that if a company "takes a stance on a social issue they are passionate about," they would be inclined to start using a product from that company. This expectation goes beyond mere marketing campaigns; brands must be actively engaged in the issues they support and be transparent about their values and actions.

Credit unions, with their community-focused missions and member-centric models, naturally resonate with these priorities. They offer a sense of belonging and purpose that traditional banks often lack.

Alignment with social impact and corporate responsibility

Credit unions are inherently designed to serve their members and communities rather than maximizing profits for shareholders. By supporting community projects, credit unions help to improve the overall quality of life in their communities. This aligns perfectly with Gen-Z’s desire for social impact. By supporting local businesses, providing financial education and investing in community projects, credit unions demonstrate a commitment to social good that appeals to Gen-Z’s ethical considerations.

Tangible economic benefits

Credit unions generally offer better interest rates and lower fees compared to traditional banks. They also tend to provide more personalized services. These benefits are particularly appealing to Gen-Z, who are often navigating financial challenges such as student loans and entry-level salaries. The economic advantages offered by credit unions can significantly impact their financial well-being.

Digital presence and technological innovation

Gen-Z is the first generation to grow up with the internet and smartphones, making digital accessibility a crucial factor in their choice of financial institutions. A study by Chase confirms that "younger generations are using digital tools to help manage their credit score, budget and save more than most consumers."

While many traditional banks are expanding their digital footprints to keep up with the times, credit unions have also made significant strides in enhancing their digital presence, offering mobile banking apps, online account management and other tech-driven services. These innovations ensure that credit unions meet the high technological expectations of Gen-Z and also invite credit unions to spend more on their digital innovations.

Financial education and literacy

Financial literacy is a critical issue for Gen-Z, many of whom feel unprepared to manage their finances effectively. Another study found that only 43% of Gen-Z respondents could correctly answer questions related to financial literacy. A lack of financial knowledge leads to significant issues such as accumulating debt and experiencing financial instability. Almost half of Gen-Z (47%) carry some form of debt, including credit card debt and student loans. Credit unions often provide educational resources, workshops and personalized financial advice, empowering Gen-Z to make informed financial decisions. This focus on education not only attracts Gen-Z but also fosters long-term loyalty.

Effective marketing strategies

Marketing to Gen-Z requires a nuanced approach that emphasizes authenticity, transparency and social impact. Credit unions that successfully leverage social media, influencer partnerships and content marketing can more effectively reach and engage this demographic. Highlighting real stories of community impact and member benefits can also resonate deeply with Gen-Z.

Addressing unique financial challenges

Gen-Z faces unique financial challenges, including student debt and irregular income from gig economy jobs. According to a report by CBS News, 74% of Gen-Z borrowers have delayed major financial decisions due to their student loan debt. Credit unions often offer tailored products and services, such as flexible loan options and budgeting tools, that address these specific needs, as well as offering financial literacy programs. By providing solutions that cater to their financial realities, credit unions become a practical and attractive choice for Gen-Z.

The choice of a new generation

The social impact of credit unions is a key factor in attracting Gen-Z. Based on my experience, this is an aspect that traditional banks may also learn from credit unions. By aligning with their values, addressing unique financial needs and leveraging technological innovations, credit unions offer a compelling alternative to traditional banks.

As Gen-Z continues to seek out financial institutions that prioritize social responsibility and community impact, credit unions are well-positioned to meet their expectations and foster long-term loyalty. I strongly believe that credit unions’ strengths, including the great experience they provide, ensure they will become the financial institution of choice for Gen-Z.

