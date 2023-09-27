Beyond 5G: how telcos can lead in the metaverse

The challenges and opportunities of the metaverse are nothing new for telecommunications companies. Along with Big Tech, telcos were among the first to begin experimenting with this emerging virtual world.

But while the metaverse offers substantial economic and strategic benefits to telcos that actively participate in it, their explorations need to go beyond technological proofs of concept. Metaverse success will require telcos to reconsider many aspects of their current operations, from business models to the technology stack and the emerging technologies required to deliver breakthrough experiences.

By using technologies like 5G, edge cloud, analytics and artificial intelligence (AI), telecom operators can break out of the role of pipe supplier and create a path to becoming co-creators of the metaverse, alongside technology behemoths and online game producers.

Five ways for telcos to be metaverse leaders

Here are five strategies that telcos can adopt to play a central role in the evolution of the metaverse and deliver on its promise.