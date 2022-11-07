Our approach

As the client’s strategic safety and technology partner, we started by identifying any ICSR compliance issues as they emerged. We developed and implemented an action plan to systematically build a zero-late-case culture. First, we focused on creating an MRPSP repository and automated notification tools to track these programs to help predict when and where ICSR volumes are likely to increase. Next, we built an automated case tracking tool to prioritize each case by its compliance timeline, leading to improved visibility into the case workflow. Finally, we applied process analytics to identify licensing partners that are slow to submit ICSRs and jeopardize the company’s ability to meet its reporting deadlines.