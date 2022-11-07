The challenge
A global pharmaceutical company wanted to overcome the complexities of regulatory compliance worldwide. The lack of visibility into the timelines of its marketing, patient support programs and licensing partners’ individual case safety report (ICSR) submissions resulted in late case submissions. The company decided to focus on eliminating these issues to ensure adherence to its deadlines and identify emerging signals affecting patient safety. It approached Cognizant’s life sciences technology experts to improve visibility into processes as well as market research and patient support programs (MRPSPs) to create a zero-late-case culture.