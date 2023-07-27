The challenge

For any company dealing with personal health information, privacy and compliance are of the utmost importance. One of the largest pharmaceutical companies needed to securely share statement of work files that include critical and confidential internal information outside the company, with board members, consultants and its network of subcontractors. To achieve this, the sensitive information needed to be redacted from the documents before sharing.

Prior to this engagement, a group of people manually redacted sensitive information and verified that process. Our client was looking for an automated way to reduce manual work and speed this process.