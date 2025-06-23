The bottom line: The 15% club is pulling ahead – fast

AI in the consumer goods industry holds huge promise but often stalls in small-scale pilots that never reach full implementation, a state referred to as “pilot purgatory.” Based on interviews with 15 senior executives across various functions, the report highlights a key challenge: while excitement about AI is high, most organizations aren’t operationally ready to scale it.

However, a select group—dubbed the “15% Club”—has successfully bridged this gap, turning AI experiments into real business value. The report explores what sets these leaders apart and how others can follow suit to achieve scalable, platform-driven AI productivity by 2030.