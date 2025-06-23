Skip to main content Skip to footer

The bottom line: The 15% club is pulling ahead – fast

AI in the consumer goods industry holds huge promise but often stalls in small-scale pilots that never reach full implementation, a state referred to as “pilot purgatory.” Based on interviews with 15 senior executives across various functions, the report highlights a key challenge: while excitement about AI is high, most organizations aren’t operationally ready to scale it.

However, a select group—dubbed the “15% Club”—has successfully bridged this gap, turning AI experiments into real business value. The report explores what sets these leaders apart and how others can follow suit to achieve scalable, platform-driven AI productivity by 2030.

  • The 15% Club persona: Traits of top AI performers in consumer goods

    Top-performing consumer goods firms distinguish themselves by tightly aligning every AI initiative with concrete business goals—whether it’s boosting revenue, improving margins, or enhancing customer satisfaction. With committed executive backing and agile, cross-functional governance, they don't let AI successes sit idle. Instead, they scale them swiftly across the enterprise, turning isolated wins into widespread impact.

  • Where AI is gaining traction

    AI has shown exceptional strength in content creation, personalization, and customer engagement—domains where results are swift and measurable. But its influence doesn’t stop at marketing. Forward-thinking consumer goods firms are now applying AI across the supply chain, operations, R&D, and human resources, unlocking efficiency, innovation, and smarter decision-making enterprise-wide.

  • Future AI roadmaps and investment strategies

    Leading consumer goods firms are already realizing the rewards of scaled AI: faster innovation, leaner operations, and more personalized customer experiences. The performance gap is widening. For those still stuck in pilot mode, the signal is clear—it's time to turn ambition into action.

Want to join the 15% club?