Reevaluate your methodologies for managing top and bottom-line growth while enhancing organizational maturity

Despite the widespread use of AI to drive business growth, the adoption of RGM in the CPG industry remains limited. In this whitepaper, we highlight the rising interest in RGM practices, outlining the distinctions between traditional and modern methodologies and the key elements of a contemporary approach.

We also explore how GenAI can enhance RGM across various domains and personas, stressing the importance of careful integration to drive revenue growth, particularly for CPG brands. 

  • Climbing the RGM maturity ladder

    Discover how a modern RGM approach, driven by advanced analytics and AI/ML for predictive and cognitive analysis, goes beyond traditional views to reveal a complete picture of growth and efficiency.

  • CPG success stories

    Learn how Cognizant has enabled top CPG companies to modernize their RGM strategies, achieving significant cost savings, enhanced efficiencies, and improved personalization efforts.

  • The emergence of GenAI in RGM

    Experience the advantages of integrating GenAI into your RGM strategy with careful planning and strategic foresight, ensuring financial and operational success throughout its entire lifecycle.

