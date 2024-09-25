Reevaluate your methodologies for managing top and bottom-line growth while enhancing organizational maturity

Despite the widespread use of AI to drive business growth, the adoption of RGM in the CPG industry remains limited. In this whitepaper, we highlight the rising interest in RGM practices, outlining the distinctions between traditional and modern methodologies and the key elements of a contemporary approach.

We also explore how GenAI can enhance RGM across various domains and personas, stressing the importance of careful integration to drive revenue growth, particularly for CPG brands.