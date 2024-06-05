Five guiding principles for deploying gen AI in automotive

They say you can’t please everyone, but generative AI has the auto industry questioning the maxim. When a technology makes manufacturers, sellers, and buyers all feel like winners, it’s time to invest.

And every moment spent waiting will cost dearly—generative AI has brought AI to an inflection point. The “run your business and apply AI to help” mindset that once held sway is gone; OEMs are now investigating ways to embed AI deeply in their strategies.

The undeniable opportunity for automotive

According to Statistica, the generative AI market will show a compound annual growth rate of 24.4% between now and 2030, resulting in a market volume of $207 billion by 2030.

The automotive industry is poised to drive its fair share of that growth due to generative AI’s potential to help address changing consumer behavior, cost pressures, labor shortages, and disruption from software-based vehicle design and EV adoption.

The top AI models that address these pressures (as well as wide-ranging applications across the value chain) are shown in Figure 1.

Regardless of where a company stands today in its generative AI journey, the technology’s overwhelming potential stems from its ability to not only improve the experience in and around the vehicle, but also to make overall vehicle ownership and production safer, more predictable, and less stressful.