Digitizing accounting workstreams improves financial transparency

Cognizant’s OneFinance program applies world-class digital finance and accounting processes to the automaker’s most important accounting functions. By implementing newly automated best practices for critical workstreams in finance, we helped the client reduce outstanding AP and reassign resources previously dedicated to manual processes.

We developed a Smart Audit tool using machine learning to increase efficiency, reduce sampling and improve risk coverage. We also developed a C-level executive dashboard to provide a multidimensional view of finance and accounting business metrics. This solution gives the company visibility and an audit trail.