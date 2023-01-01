The challenge

Unprecedented shifts and relentless pressure from competitors often compel media organizations to accelerate the digital shift to stay relevant and drive growth. At times, these companies are inclined to take the typical approach of adopting a model that redefines how people, processes, facilities and technology should be organized in future, and then spending the next three to five years implementing it. But the media business is changing too quickly for this approach to be effective.

A global media monitoring company needed to rapidly improve customer relevance and drive revenue. As the organization was also under pressure to lower costs and be more efficient, it needed to grow commercial income to offset these reductions.