March 05, 2024
How close collaboration empowered an informative capabilities assessment
A banking company tackles tech debt with Cognizant's assessment, unlocking improved operations and improved customer experiences.
How outdated technology led to inconsistent customer experiences
A banking holding company did not have the most up-to-date technology to level up its marketing and customer experience. Tech debt led to redundancies, making it difficult to optimize operations. The team reached out to Cognizant requesting a capabilities assessment, seeking validation about their digital transformation path and help to secure buy-in for it.
Charting the path towards a meaningful digital banking transformation
Cognizant worked alongside this banking company’s marketing team to conduct a 12-week discovery and capabilities assessment. The assessment focused on the maturity of people, processes and technology, as well as their strength in the 4Ps—presence, personalization, persistence and partnership.
Driving results
As a result of this assessment, the marketing team received strategic recommendations that, if implemented, would improve internal operations while revolutionizing the customer experience.
The recommendations provide insights into:
- Crafting behavioral-based omnichannel personalization
- Establishing a data-driven, real-time contact strategy
- Creating seamless experiences, across digital and branch, with process-driven campaign iteration, a robust template library and ongoing optimization
Now, the client has a trusted partner to help secure the necessary buy-in for its digital transformation and can implement those changes with ease.
Latest posts
Related topics
Subscribe for more and stay relevant
The Modern Business newsletter delivers monthly insights to help your business adapt, evolve, and respond—as if on intuition