Discover how customized solutions support customer engagement success. As a top Salesforce partner, we're proud to have achieved the coveted Expert status in Marketing Cloud—just one facet of our expertise. We bring strategic and technical knowledge to every client engagement to build solutions that help you maximize your MarTech investment. Formed from Cognizant’s 2020 acquisition of Lev, our highly skilled team includes experts in marketing, technology, strategy and consulting. Because your brand is like no other, we build custom solutions that work specifically for you.