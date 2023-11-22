Crucial steps toward eliminating violence against women

The statistics are sadly sobering.

In the US, one in three women have experienced some form of physical violence from an intimate partner.

Globally, the picture is equally stark. The United Nations reports that an estimated 736 million women—almost one in three—have been subjected to physical or sexual violence at least once in their life. That’s the reason for the UN’s International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on November 25, and that’s why I’m writing today—because we can collectively make a difference for our employees and for the communities in which we live.

One place to start is simply by raising awareness, by talking about a topic that is uncomfortable. Global employers like Cognizant, with their large communities of employees, have a unique opportunity to break the silence that surrounds this topic and let women know that help is available. And this responsibility goes beyond the walls of the company to reach the communities where our associates and their families live and work.

Some important points: