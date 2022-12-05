Skip to main content Skip to footer
Diversity & Inclusion

Diverse Voices episodes

Hear authentic stories about life—and work—through the lens of our associates' unique identities.

Ep 7: Irene Sandler­

Ep 7: Irene Sandler­
VP, Global Marketing Strategy and Portfolio Marketing

Get her perspective on how we can combat bias in AI.

Ep 6: Pratibha Kurnool­

Ep 6: Pratibha Kurnool­
Head of Global Community Impact

Hear about the value of a climate-aware workforce in a sustainability-focused world.

Ep 5: Rob Walker­

Ep 5: Rob Walker­
President of Global Growth Markets

Hear how sustainability action can attract the next generation of top talent.

Ep 4: Saurabh Mehta­

Ep 4: Saurabh Mehta­
SVP & Head of Markets, MLEU NA

Hear how women leaders and the power of empathy have shaped his career.

Ep 3: Monica Bhide­

Ep 3: Monica Bhide­
Senior Manager

Discover how she defied expectations and found her voice as a storyteller.

Ep 2: Charles Babers

Ep 2: Charles Babers
Senior Business Analyst

Hear how he faced and overcame the challenges of segregation and integration.

Ep 1: Ingrid Bradley

Ep 1: Ingrid Bradley
Talent Acquisition Partner, HR

Get her perspective on the changing face of Cognizant and recruitment in tech.

Creating conditions for everyone to thrive

We were awarded a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index, demonstrating our commitment to the LGBTQ+ communities.

Our leadership commitment to diversity

At the highest level, we seek to advance diversity across all geographies, creating conditions for everyone to thrive.
We know showing up as inclusive leaders is key. Only then will a powerful ripple effect extend across teams, clients and communities.
Great leadership begins with authenticity

There’s a lot of talk in diversity circles about authenticity and bringing your true self to work. As an openly gay man, Jan Sigmund, Cognizant’s Chief Financial Officer, knows how difficult but also how rewarding it is, especially for people in a leadership position. Read more about Jan’s perspective and experience here.

Jan Siegmund | Diversity in leadership

Cognizant CFO Jan Siegmund has been out at work since 1996. Here he speaks about being an openly gay leader in the technology industry, why D&I is a source of strength and credibility, and how the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ team is leading on these issues. Learn more about the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One team and our partnership with Aston Martin here

Dana Anderson | Voices of diversity

Watch Cognizant Principal IoT Strategy Consultant Dana Anderson speak about her love of motorsports, her hopes for the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One team and how Cognizant’s culture has helped her thrive. Learn more about the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One team and our partnership with Aston Martin here

Creating gender equity

We’re hard at work implementing three programs that promote gender diversity across the Cognizant ecosystem.

Cognizant Returnship Program

The decision to re-enter the workforce after an extended career break can be both exciting and challenging. We believe a pause in your career to pursue other important life callings helps you emerge not only stronger, but raring to go.

Cognizant Job Moves Program

We are committed to helping our employees advance their careers and capabilities through job moves within our internal organization. Internal tools and resources enable staff to explore open roles.

Cognizant Propel Program

Our signature women’s leadership development program for mid- and senior-level women leaders across the globe accelerates a diverse leadership pipeline and enables women leaders to thrive and succeed in a digital era.

Feeling like we belong...even when we're far apart

In a post COVID-19 world, it’s more important than ever for businesses to give employees a sense of belonging whether they’re in an office or not. Feeling like you belong at work is about four things: feeling welcomed, valued, included and connected.

Managers make the most powerful allies

Managerial allyship can encompass a range of behaviors. The highest impact ones include building relationships, self-educating, being self-aware, actively listening, speaking up and standing up. Read more about what we learned from our survey of more than 3,000 Gen Y and Gen Z individual contributors in the US.

Creating a more inclusive Cognizant

Black, Latinx and Indigenous Group (BLING)
Black, Latinx and Indigenous Group (BLING)

This group is committed to developing innovative ideas through leadership and workforce diversity, which enable Cognizant to be the global market leader. We also provide networking opportunities for the BLING.

Cognizant Veterans Network
Cognizant Veterans Network

Cognizant values veterans’ service to our country. Through our Veterans Network, we hire and transition service members, veterans and military spouses for new jobs.

Embrace for LGBTQ+ Associates & Allies
Embrace for LGBTQ+ Associates & Allies

We promote workplace practices in which all staff can be their authentic selves at work and grow to their full potential. The Embrace supports a strong community of LGBTQ+ associates and allies.

Millennial Council
Millennial Council

The Millennial Council gathers accomplished, young professionals to generate new perspectives and action-driven, business-focused strategies. The mission: Provide seamless integration between thought leaders and decision makers.

Pan-Asian Group
Pan-Asian Group

The Pan-Asian Group promotes diversity awareness by fostering career growth for minorities. The focus is to create a safe and open environment for current and future employees to bridge connections among a diverse organization.

Unite
Unite

Global Unite provides a community and resources for associates with disabilities, caregivers and their allies. Unite's membership with the National Organization on Disability emphasizes building a world of opportunity for disabled people to enjoy.

Women Empowered
Women Empowered

WE is committed to recruiting and expanding career opportunities for all women across our organization. Cognizant is continuously building a community of women focused on growth in the technology industry.

Completely Cognizant
Completely Cognizant

We believe that by celebrating inclusion & advancing diversity, we can execute successfully over the long term. We drive D&I throughout our organization to unlock associate innovation and highlight the diversity of our clients and communities.

